Overview

Dr. Wayne Blaszak, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Med Center and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Blaszak works at Northwestern Medicine in Naperville, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Fungal Nail Infection and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.