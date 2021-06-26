Dr. Wayne Blaszak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaszak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Blaszak, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Blaszak, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Med Center and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Blaszak works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 405, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
Grossweiner and Blaszak351 Delnor Dr Ste 404, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blaszak is a top-notch physician, and I cannot say that about many doctors these days. He is extremely knowledgeable, highly skilled, listens to his patients and puts their care first rather than making money. I wish I could say that about the last 5 surgeons I have seen! Maybe my results may have been good, like they were with Dr. Blaszak.
About Dr. Wayne Blaszak, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245294008
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- University Of Chicago Med Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaszak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaszak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaszak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaszak has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Fungal Nail Infection and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaszak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaszak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaszak.
