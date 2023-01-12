See All Dermatopathologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Wayne Breer, MD

Dermatopathology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Wayne Breer, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Breer works at West County Dermatology in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West County Dermatology
    1001 Chesterfield Pkwy E Ste 201, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 532-2422

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis

Dermatitis
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr Breer, once again is an excellent physician. I saw him urgently today he is kind, compassionate, thorough. He is a quiet man of excellence and experience. If you are looking for someone who will explain what is going on ,will keep track of your symptoms and give you excellent care I think you should give this man a call. I have received excellent care from him and I am very picky. I am an RN at 47 years and have been around many physicians. I appreciate his expertise. Thank you, Dr Breer
    — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Breer, MD
    About Dr. Wayne Breer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255324703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Breer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breer works at West County Dermatology in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Breer’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Breer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

