Dr. Caputo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Caputo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Wayne Caputo, DPM
Dr. Wayne Caputo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Caputo's Office Locations
Intl. Id Associates LLC5 Franklin Ave Ste 103, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 751-7752
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
The Best foot Doctor.. Been going there for over 20yrs and my feet look like a babys... Just make sure your not to fat..the seats are not to strong...As long as your under 500 lbs you're ok....Me T..
About Dr. Wayne Caputo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1790747681
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caputo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caputo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caputo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caputo speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Caputo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caputo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caputo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caputo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.