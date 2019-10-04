Overview

Dr. Wayne Cartee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.



Dr. Cartee works at Gastroenterology Associates in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.