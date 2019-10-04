Dr. Wayne Cartee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cartee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Cartee, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Cartee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.
Dr. Cartee works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates1717 N E St Ste 308, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 436-4563
Gulf Coast Medical Arts office4531 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 436-4563Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
South Baldwin Regional Medical Center1613 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (850) 477-2597
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had an a colonoscopy 3 to 4 years ago everything was fine and dandy did an excellent job very pleased ?? Looks like I am going to have another very soon ! Dr Cave is my primary Dr here in Navarre, FL
About Dr. Wayne Cartee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1871697169
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cartee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cartee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cartee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cartee has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cartee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cartee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cartee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cartee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cartee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.