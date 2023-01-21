Dr. Wayne Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Chen, MD
Dr. Wayne Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Virginia Beach1717 Will O Wisp Dr Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 422-8476
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Chen is professional, through and listens to everything I have to say. He is very passionate and knowledgeable and explains everything he’s doing and what else might need to be done in the future.
About Dr. Wayne Chen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194067280
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Hamot Hospital
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
