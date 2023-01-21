Overview of Dr. Wayne Chen, MD

Dr. Wayne Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at OrthoVirginia in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.