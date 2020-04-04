Dr. Wayne Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Cheng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
-
1
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida1840 Mease Dr Ste 200, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
-
2
Baycare Medical Group Inc646 Virginia St Ste 200, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 724-8611
-
3
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 724-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was first visit with Dr Cheng office at this location. Everyone was so attentive and the Dr was as well. Would definitely recommend Dr Cheng .
About Dr. Wayne Cheng, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1881783074
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
