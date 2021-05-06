Dr. Wayne Colin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Colin, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Colin, MD
Dr. Wayne Colin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Colin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Colin's Office Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4371
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colin?
I don't understand all these negative comments. I went to see him for chronic sore throat and difficulty swallowing. He sent me for a swallow study and a sleep study. Turns out I have severe sleep apnea and an esophagus structure. Both things he was thinking were correct right off the bat. He is quiet, informative, somewhat reserved, and now that I've been there several times,has become more personable and we joke a bit and I get an elbow bump at the end of each visit. I'm a short overweight gal in her 60s and he never scolded me for my weight, never mentioned it at all. I like him and trust his medical knowledge completely.
About Dr. Wayne Colin, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1912937939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colin works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Colin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.