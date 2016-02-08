Dr. Wayne Cornblath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornblath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Cornblath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Cornblath, MD
Dr. Wayne Cornblath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornblath's Office Locations
- 1 1000 Wall St Rm 714, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 763-9142
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Cornblath every 12 weeks for migraine Botox injections. He and his staff are always professional, kind, and genuinely concerned about my health.
About Dr. Wayne Cornblath, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1891703500
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Neurology
