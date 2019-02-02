Overview of Dr. Wayne Cotton, DO

Dr. Wayne Cotton, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Cotton works at Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation- Memorial Campus in Amsterdam, NY with other offices in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.