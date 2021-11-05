Dr. Wayne Creelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Creelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Creelman, MD
Dr. Wayne Creelman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Creelman's Office Locations
UF Health1600 SW Archer Rd 12, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Creelman is possibly the best psychiatrist that ever existed. I am so very happy with his easygoing way and kind heart. He is amazing.
About Dr. Wayne Creelman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Inst Living
- Hartford Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Creelman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creelman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Creelman has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Creelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Creelman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creelman.
