Overview of Dr. Wayne Cumbria, MD

Dr. Wayne Cumbria, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cumbria works at AZ FAMILY MEDICINE in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.