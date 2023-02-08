Overview of Dr. Wayne Detorres, MD

Dr. Wayne Detorres, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Detorres works at Urology Group PA in Midland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.