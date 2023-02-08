Dr. Detorres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Detorres, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Detorres, MD
Dr. Wayne Detorres, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Detorres' Office Locations
Urology Group PA4 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 444-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My Dad and I have been patients of Dr. DeTorres for over 20 years. Excellence is the best description of Dr. DeTorres expertise and care. He is also compassionate to his patients. In summary, it is indeed a privilege to be one of Dr. DeTorres patients and highly recommend him. Respectfully, Sharon Mault-Weir
About Dr. Wayne Detorres, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811039357
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Detorres has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Detorres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Detorres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detorres.
