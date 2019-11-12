Dr. Wayne Devantier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devantier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Devantier, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Devantier, MD
Dr. Wayne Devantier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portsmouth, VA. They completed their residency with Bethesda Naval Hosp|Naval Hospital Jacksonville
Dr. Devantier works at
Dr. Devantier's Office Locations
1
Tidewater Eye Centers - Portsmouth3235 Academy Ave Ste 201, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Directions (757) 483-0400
2
Tidewater Eye Centers - Virginia Beach1788 Republic Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 483-0400
3
Tidewater Eye Center805 Battlefield Blvd N Ste 111, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 549-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I could not be more pleased with Dr Devantier. I recently had surgery and follow up with him and refer him to anyone who would need his services.
About Dr. Wayne Devantier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1538178363
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hosp|Naval Hospital Jacksonville
- Jacksonville Naval Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Devantier has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Iridocyclitis
Dr. Devantier speaks Spanish.
