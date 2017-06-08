Overview

Dr. Wayne Devos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Devos works at Berks Colorectal Sgcl Assocs in West Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.