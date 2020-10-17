Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM
Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Dunetz's Office Locations
Wayne Dunetz Dpm Pac LLC1725 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 18, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 821-6763
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Would definitely recommend Dr.Wayne to everyone! Great personality, very positive dr, but also straightforward which I appreciate, caring & patient (I talk A LOT ??lol) & most importantly-EXPERIENCED in what seems like EVERYTHING!!! He's taken care of my diabetic grandmas feet for yrs & I can see he genuinely cares about helping his patients. Many in my family have seen him many times over the yrs now-whether it be for foot pains/weight loss/or an infected dog bite?? & we all think him & his staff are always kind and professional & deserve a 5 star review. Also, he's probably the only dr I've had that doesn't keep me in the waiting room forever which is nice but honestly, I wouldn't mind a wait cause the visits are always pleasant. It's not everyday that you can say these things about a dr. as I'm sure you all know????
About Dr. Wayne Dunetz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1245371392
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunetz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunetz has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunetz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.