Dr. Wayne Fagan, MD
Dr. Wayne Fagan, MD is a Dermatologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
South Texas Dermatology4141 S Staples St Ste 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 882-5560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
like everyone in that office they all treat me so nice
About Dr. Wayne Fagan, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1942206180
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Fagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fagan has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagan.
