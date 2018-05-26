Overview

Dr. Wayne Fraser, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.



Dr. Fraser works at Total Health Medical Centers in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.