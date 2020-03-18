Dr. Wayne Frei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Frei, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Edgefield County Hospital.
Aiken Surgical Associates410 University Pkwy Ste 2310, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 648-1318Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Edgefield County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
Explains very throughly both before and after procedure.
About Dr. Wayne Frei, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spartanburg Reg Hlthcare Sys, General Surgery
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- General Surgery
