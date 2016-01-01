Dr. Fujita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayne Fujita, MD
Dr. Wayne Fujita, MD is a Dermatologist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Wayne H. Fujita MD Inc.99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 401, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-3000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1073690152
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Dermatology
Dr. Fujita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fujita has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fujita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fujita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fujita.
