Dr. Wayne Glazier, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Glazier, MD
Dr. Wayne Glazier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Glazier's Office Locations
Saint Vincent Medical Group: Urology85 Prescott St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 753-7259
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and caring. Great bed side manners. Always felt comfortable discussing my condition with him. Highly recommend him
About Dr. Wayne Glazier, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1184671877
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconness MC
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Case Western Reserve Univ
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
