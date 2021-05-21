Overview of Dr. Wayne Glazier, MD

Dr. Wayne Glazier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Glazier works at Saint Vincent Medical Group: Urology in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.