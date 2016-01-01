Overview of Dr. Wayne Gray, MD

Dr. Wayne Gray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gray works at Medical Consultants PC in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.