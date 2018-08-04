Dr. Wayne Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Green, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Rio Gastroenterology3101 S 77 Sunshine Strip Ste A, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Website poor. MD great. Thank you!
About Dr. Wayne Green, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1114906278
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Nj Med Sch/Univ Hospital
- UMDNJ RWJMS/St Peters University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Green speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
