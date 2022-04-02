Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayne Gross, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Gross, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Locations
1
Stark Medical Specialist 2llc323 Marion Ave NW Ste 200, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 837-1111
2
Union Hospital Cardiology - Dover515 Union Ave Ste 167, Dover, OH 44622 Directions (330) 343-7581
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Twin City Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Never to busy to answer any and all of my questions. After having two open heart surgeries, I trust him completely with my health choices.
About Dr. Wayne Gross, DO
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1013916717
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
