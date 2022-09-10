See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Wayne Ho, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wayne Ho, MD

Dr. Wayne Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Ho works at APLA Health - Olympic in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations

    Southern California Center for Occupational Orthopaedics
    5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 215-1725

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 10, 2022
    Great first time visit with Dr. Wayne Ho. Beautiful clean clinic, kind staff, and Dr. Ho was very attentive and informed about my medical conditions and medication interactions. Great bedside manner, and felt very comfortable discussing gay sex, STDs, sexual history, as well as personal family medical history. He cared about my mental health as well as my physical health. I'll be keeping him as a provider and recommend him to friends. Note: just because the clinic is APLA (AIDS Project Los Angeles) does not mean they only treat AIDS / HIV patients. All are welcome and I'd highly recommend this clinic for anyone in the LGBTQ community looking for a doctor who won't judge you and knows how to ask the right questions and do the right tests for our community.
    About Dr. Wayne Ho, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ho accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

