Dr. Wayne Hsueh, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wayne Hsueh, MD

Dr. Wayne Hsueh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Hsueh works at Rutgers- NJMS Dept. of Ear, Nose, and Throat-Head and Neck Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hsueh's Office Locations

    Neurological Institute
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nosebleed
Chronic Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Aug 18, 2020
    Could not agree more with William's comments and would like to ADD that his staff at Rutgers is always friendly and helpful and that his medical team at St Barnabas was exceptional and went above and beyond. We highly recommend Dr Hsueh!!
    About Dr. Wayne Hsueh, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407113921
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
