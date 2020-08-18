Overview of Dr. Wayne Hsueh, MD

Dr. Wayne Hsueh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Hsueh works at Rutgers- NJMS Dept. of Ear, Nose, and Throat-Head and Neck Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.