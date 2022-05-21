See All Family Doctors in Leesburg, FL
Family Medicine
Overview

Dr. Wayne Hu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. 

Dr. Hu works at Lakeview Healthcare Systems in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeview Healthcare Systems
    410 Fern Dr, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 218-8200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 21, 2022
    very caring and compassionate doctor. always have a great experience and is always helpful
    EBD224 — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Wayne Hu, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 1033554597
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Hu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hu works at Lakeview Healthcare Systems in Leesburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hu’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

