Dr. Wayne Hudak, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Hudak, MD
Dr. Wayne Hudak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Hudak works at
Dr. Hudak's Office Locations
Reproductive Institute1360 Center Dr Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 343-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hudak is a great physician. He has really been a lifesaver for me. His expertise in hormone replacement is unmatched. He is very caring, has a wonderful staff, and is great with follow through. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Wayne Hudak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
