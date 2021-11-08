Overview of Dr. Wayne Hudec, MD

Dr. Wayne Hudec, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hudec works at Ozark Surgical Associates in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.