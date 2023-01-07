Overview of Dr. Wayne Kelley, MD

Dr. Wayne Kelley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Kelley works at OrthoGeorgia - Macon in Macon, GA with other offices in Griffin, GA and Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.