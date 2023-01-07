Dr. Wayne Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Kelley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Kelley, MD
Dr. Wayne Kelley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley's Office Locations
Macon3708 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-4206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopaedic & Sports Injury Center717 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 227-4600
OrthoGeorgia109 Fairview Park Dr, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 745-4206
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr kelly just start seeing me,and he is giving me honest and professional details about thr treatment for my back,neck my knees and my hips,i am so glad Dr Burton sent me to ortho
About Dr. Wayne Kelley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205002748
Education & Certifications
- OrthoCarolina - Charlotte NC|Orthocarolina-Charlotte Nc
- Duke University Medical Center - Durham NC
- Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
210 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
