Overview of Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD

Dr. Wayne Kirkham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Kirkham works at Wayne R. Kirkham M.d. & Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.