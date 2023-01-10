See All Nephrologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Wayne Kotzker, MD

Nephrology
4.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wayne Kotzker, MD

Dr. Wayne Kotzker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Kotzker works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL, Delray Beach, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kotzker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Fort Lauderdale Nephrology
    407 SE 9th St Ste 103, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 463-0112
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Kidney Physicians
    700 E Atlantic Blvd Ste 101, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 493-9774
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Boynton North Delray Dialysis
    2655 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-0235
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Renal Electrolyte & Hypertension Consultants
    670 Glades Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-0235
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    North Fort Lauderdale
    4534 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 463-0112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Acute Kidney Failure

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wayne Kotzker, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124120019
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Internship
    • Umdj-Rw Johnson U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Kotzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotzker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotzker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kotzker has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotzker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotzker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotzker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotzker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotzker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

