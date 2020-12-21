Overview

Dr. Wayne Kuang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med|Stanford University and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Kuang works at MD for Men, LLC in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.