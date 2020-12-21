See All Urologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Wayne Kuang, MD

Urology
4.7 (126)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wayne Kuang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med|Stanford University and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Kuang works at MD for Men, LLC in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MD for Men LLC
    8300 Carmel Ave NE Ste 303, Albuquerque, NM 87122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 433-4665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Westside Hospital
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • New Mexico Health Connections
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Kuang, MD
    About Dr. Wayne Kuang, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720043151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med|Stanford University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Kuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuang has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

