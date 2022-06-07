Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Lee, MD
Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Hill Country Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine MD PA540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 690, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 491-4125
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee has explained every detail from the beginning. He is a down-to-earth doctor that relates to his patients. Replacement surgeries are painful but he does everything by the book to minimize this and takes every precaution to prevent infection. I was not caught off guard by anything. You cannot do better.
About Dr. Wayne Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1164406625
Education & Certifications
- Chas R Drew University Med and Science
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.