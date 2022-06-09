Overview of Dr. Wayne Lee, MD

Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin|University Of Wisconsin-Madison and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Lutz Surgical Partners in Lutz, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.