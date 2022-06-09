Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Lee, MD
Dr. Wayne Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin|University Of Wisconsin-Madison and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Lutz Surgical Partners19105 N US Highway 41 Ste 300, Lutz, FL 33549 Directions (813) 686-9050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Wayne Lee ,MD1020 E Brandon Blvd Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9051Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am beyond thrilled with my new breast! Being a cancer survivor and receiving radiation for six weeks, I knew I was at high risk. Dr. Lee made me feel at ease. I then knew I had found the right surgeon for me. I never looked back and went ahead to have the breast reduction on 5/2/22. I am so thrilled with my new breast. All the extra weight that has been removed from my neck and back is incredible. I did have a setback with cellulitis on the breast with radiation. The entire staff made me feel at ease. I knew I was in great hands. I followed what Kim told me to do, and everything cleared up within two weeks. If you are looking for great results, look no further than Dr. Lee. I promise you will be happy you did. Best of luck to all of you!
About Dr. Wayne Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1598833543
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois - Metro Group Hospital
- University of Illinois - Metro Group Hospital|University of Illinois-Chicago
- University Of Wisconsin|University Of Wisconsin-Madison
