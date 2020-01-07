Overview of Dr. Wayne Lin, MD

Dr. Wayne Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University.



Dr. Lin works at Michael S. Schneider M.d. A Professional Corp. in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.