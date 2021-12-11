See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Wayne Lippert, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wayne Lippert, MD

Dr. Wayne Lippert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Christ Hospital.

Dr. Lippert works at Wayne A Lippert MD Inc in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lippert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wayne A Lippert MD Inc
    9122 Montgomery Rd Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 381-1400
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Dr.Wayne Lippert, MD
    2055 Reading Rd Ste 120, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 241-4223
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2021
    Dr. Lippert has been my OB/GYN for 45 years. He delivered 5 of my 6 children. The only reason he didn’t deliver my 6th was because he retired from OB. I begged him to deliver my 6th and understand that many other women had done the very same thing but he had to draw the line, once he retired from obstetrics. He is an A ++ physician! He’s extremely intelligent and cares deeply about his patients. He’s absolutely, by far, the very best physician I have ever had! He goes beyond the call of duty during his examinations. He notices skin texture and coloring and will do blood work if he suspects anything else is going wrong. He’s very thorough. He will even make personal phone calls when needed. I can’t say enough good things about this doctor. He is absolutely the very BEST ! My two sisters and two daughters have also gone to him. If you want the BEST care, then this is your doctor! If you need a doctor to deliver your baby, he will recommend one for you.
    Lois Jane Gardina — Dec 11, 2021
    About Dr. Wayne Lippert, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740270644
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cincinnati Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Lippert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lippert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lippert works at Wayne A Lippert MD Inc in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lippert’s profile.

    Dr. Lippert has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lippert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

