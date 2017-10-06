Dr. Wayne Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Lucas, MD
Dr. Wayne Lucas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc205 PAGE RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-5511
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Lucas was very good. He had an emergency, and apologized, and explained instead of acting like his time is worth more than mine. He was concerned, knowledgeable, and I felt like he knew what he was talking about. I felt very comfortable with him and all of the staff once I was in the office. My one complaint is the two women at the front desk were very unfriendly, and did not make me feel like I wanted to be there. They are the "face" of the office. Someone needs to talk to them about this!
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
- 1932141223
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lucas speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.