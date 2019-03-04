Dr. Wayne Luchetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luchetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Luchetti, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Luchetti, MD
Dr. Wayne Luchetti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.
Dr. Luchetti's Office Locations
Coordinated Health-chiro2775 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 861-8080
Coordinated Health1411 Jacobsburg Rd, Wind Gap, PA 18091 Directions (610) 861-8080Monday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On 11/12/18 Dr. Luchetti gave me a new shoulder! He took the time to explain to me what was going to happen, and how I be taken care of afterwards. From beginning to end it was a wonderful experience (as much as major surgery can be)! I was amazed at how smooth everything went, from being admitted & prepped to my overnight stay to being discharged. Dr. Luchetti's follow-up coupled with PT by Mike & Matt has made the entire process pretty great.
About Dr. Wayne Luchetti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1942208392
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of Unvi Of Pa
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
