Overview of Dr. Wayne Luchetti, MD

Dr. Wayne Luchetti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.



Dr. Luchetti works at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Wind Gap, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.