Dr. Wayne Luo, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Luo, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Luo works at
Locations
Dermatology901 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wayne Luo, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1346267192
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luo works at
Dr. Luo has seen patients for Dry Skin, Warts and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luo speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.