Overview of Dr. Wayne Martin, MD

Dr. Wayne Martin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Martin works at Wayne H Martin MD in Diamond Bar, CA with other offices in Chino, CA and Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.