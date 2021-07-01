Dr. Wayne McAfee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAfee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne McAfee, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne McAfee, MD
Dr. Wayne McAfee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. McAfee's Office Locations
Surgical Specialist Conroe The Woodlands100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 321-7733MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday12:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wayne McAfee delivered my 2 children who are 50 and 52 years old now. He was a wonderful caring Obstetrician then and I’m sure even more so now. I have highly recommended him through the years to many.
About Dr. Wayne McAfee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 61 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAfee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAfee accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAfee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAfee has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAfee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McAfee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAfee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAfee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAfee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.