Dr. Moldovan accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayne Moldovan, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Moldovan, MD
Dr. Wayne Moldovan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moldovan's Office Locations
- 1 6550 Fannin St Ste 2415, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0911
- 2 8000 Long Point Rd Unit 55448, Houston, TX 77255 Directions (713) 790-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wayne Moldovan, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moldovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moldovan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moldovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moldovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.