Overview of Dr. Wayne Nelson, MD

Dr. Wayne Nelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Harney District Hospital, Sky Lakes Medical Center, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Nelson works at Oregon Vascular Specialists in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.