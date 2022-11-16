Overview of Dr. Wayne Ozaki, MD

Dr. Wayne Ozaki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ozaki works at Westlake Oral Surgery in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.