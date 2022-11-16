Dr. Wayne Ozaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Ozaki, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Ozaki, MD
Dr. Wayne Ozaki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Ozaki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ozaki's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Dental Implants and Oral Surgery/Westlake Oral & Plastic Surgery911 Hampshire Rd Ste 4, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 495-7416Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ozaki?
Dr. Ozaki has performed a number of surgeries on my son. Everything has turned out better than expected. He is extremely knowledgable and caring. My son (now age 13) feels safe to ask him any questions. We are grateful for Dr. Ozaki!
About Dr. Wayne Ozaki, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1710019781
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ozaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozaki works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozaki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.