Dr. Paullus Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Paullus Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Paullus Jr, MD
Dr. Wayne Paullus Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Paullus Jr works at
Dr. Paullus Jr' Office Locations
Southwest Neuroscience and Spine Center PA705 Quail Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 353-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Hereford Regional Medical Center
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just met with Dr Paullus Jr around 2 hours ago. Been dealing with pain issues in upper neck and lower back; Dr Paullus took the time to actually take me over to the computer and show me multiple images of the problems in both areas! Explained everything in detail and we came up with a plan moving forward. Dr Paullus, his nurse, the front staff were all amazing and an extreme pleasure to meet!!!!
About Dr. Wayne Paullus Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1326154550
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paullus Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paullus Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paullus Jr works at
Dr. Paullus Jr has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paullus Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Paullus Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paullus Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paullus Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paullus Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.