Dr. Wayne Paullus Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
3.2 (24)
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wayne Paullus Jr, MD

Dr. Wayne Paullus Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Paullus Jr works at Southwest Neuroscience And Spine Center in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paullus Jr' Office Locations

    Southwest Neuroscience and Spine Center PA
    Southwest Neuroscience and Spine Center PA
705 Quail Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124
(806) 353-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Hereford Regional Medical Center
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Just met with Dr Paullus Jr around 2 hours ago. Been dealing with pain issues in upper neck and lower back; Dr Paullus took the time to actually take me over to the computer and show me multiple images of the problems in both areas! Explained everything in detail and we came up with a plan moving forward. Dr Paullus, his nurse, the front staff were all amazing and an extreme pleasure to meet!!!!
    James P — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Wayne Paullus Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326154550
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
