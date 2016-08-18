Dr. Wayne Paullus III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paullus III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Paullus III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Paullus III, MD
Dr. Wayne Paullus III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Childress Regional Medical Center and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Paullus III works at
Dr. Paullus III' Office Locations
Southwest Neuroscience and Spine Center PA705 Quail Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 353-6400
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 353-6400
Northwest Children's Hospital1501 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 353-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Childress Regional Medical Center
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First surgeon that actually wants to fix my problems and not just continue to put bandaids over them. I had a fusion at T 6-7 that is no longer fused and bone on bone at L5S1 with sciatic nerve damage. Thankful he is willing to help.
About Dr. Wayne Paullus III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paullus III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paullus III accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paullus III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paullus III works at
Dr. Paullus III has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paullus III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Paullus III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paullus III.
