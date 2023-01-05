Dr. Wayne Piers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Piers, DO
Overview of Dr. Wayne Piers, DO
Dr. Wayne Piers, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital, Southern Maine Health Care and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Piers works at
Dr. Piers' Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Associates of Portland P.A.33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-5113
-
2
MaineOrtho1601 CONGRESS ST, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-5113
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Southern Maine Health Care
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Maine Community Health Options
- MaineCare
- Martin's Point
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piers?
Dr Piers is so attentive and kind. Very easy to talk with and never makes me feel rushed! He takes the time to explain everything and answer any questions as many times as it takes to put his patients at ease.
About Dr. Wayne Piers, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174696611
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School Fellowship
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piers works at
Dr. Piers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Piers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.