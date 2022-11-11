Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO
Overview of Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO
Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Pinover's Office Locations
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Asplundh Cancer Pavillion3491 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pinover is extremely kind and caring. When I had a side affect of radiation, he responded late at night to my husband. How many doctors would do this? He immediately offered an excellent solution. He is so warm. He is forthcoming and takes the time to explain treatment. His team is extremely professional. He is so supportive and devoted to your care. Outstanding doctor. Grateful for his care. Thank you Dr Pinover.
About Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780645952
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
