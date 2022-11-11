See All Radiation Oncologists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Willow Grove, PA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO

Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Pinover works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Asplundh Cancer Pavillion in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pinover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Asplundh Cancer Pavillion
    3491 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pinover?

    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr Pinover is extremely kind and caring. When I had a side affect of radiation, he responded late at night to my husband. How many doctors would do this? He immediately offered an excellent solution. He is so warm. He is forthcoming and takes the time to explain treatment. His team is extremely professional. He is so supportive and devoted to your care. Outstanding doctor. Grateful for his care. Thank you Dr Pinover.
    — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pinover to family and friends

    Dr. Pinover's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pinover

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO.

    About Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1780645952
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cooper University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Pinover, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinover works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Asplundh Cancer Pavillion in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pinover’s profile.

    Dr. Pinover has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinover. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.