Dr. Wayne Riskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Riskin, MD
Dr. Wayne Riskin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital
Dr. Riskin works at
Dr. Riskin's Office Locations
South Florida Rheumatology1 SW 129th Ave Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 450-8980Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for ten years he is very understanding and kind. I have had RA since age 24 and had every treatment under the sun I was frightened about biologics however I was already facing 2 new knees and a hip due to RA Dr Risk in was very kind and "father like" in his way of coaching me that biologics for me was my best options and not be afraid. He was right I am pain free and my horrible bouts of fatigue have become less and less. I constantly tell people about him and they always thank me once they have had their appointment. Dr Riskin is a 10.
About Dr. Wayne Riskin, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1366536708
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Miami Va Hosp
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riskin works at
Dr. Riskin has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riskin speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Riskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riskin.
