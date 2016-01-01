Overview of Dr. Wayne Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Wayne Rodriguez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Surgical Robotics MD P.A. in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.