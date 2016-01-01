Dr. Wayne Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Wayne Rodriguez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
1
Surgical Robotics MD P.A.109 Silver Palm Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 768-3655
2
Palm Bay Kidney Center220 Medplex Pkwy NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 722-2709
3
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
4
Space Coast Nephrology Associates Pllc111 E HIBISCUS BLVD, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 768-3655
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wayne Rodriguez, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1073598611
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
